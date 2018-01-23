MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team’s annual spring game has been set for April 14 at TCF Bank Stadium.
The event will be at noon and is free and open to the general public. Officials say a spring practice schedule and events surrounding the Spring Game will be announced at a later date.
The Gophers will enter year two of the PJ Fleck era after a 5-7 season in 2017. Minnesota signed the No. 23-ranked recruiting class back in December, and nine members of the class enrolled in January. They will all participate in spring practices.
Minnesota’s 12 regular season games in 2018 will be against teams who had a combined 87-67 record last year. The schedule also includes seven teams who went to a bowl game.
The Gophers will open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 30, against New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium.