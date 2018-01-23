MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting a night to honor former coach Flip Saunders on Feb. 15 at Target Center.
The Timberwolves are hosting “Flip Saunders Night” as they face the L.A. Lakers at 8 p.m. A permanent banner to honor Saunders’ memory will be unveiled. The Timberwolves Fast Break Foundation will also make a donation to the Flip Saunders Legacy Fund.
All fans in attendance will also receive a Flip Saunders commemorative coin. Saunders was known to create a new coin each season for Timberwolves players and front office staff, then give it random fans.
Saunders was 427-392 overall with the Timberwolves in 12 seasons over two stints. He helped lead the Timberwolves to the 2004 Western Conference Finals.
Saunders died in October 2015 after being diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was 60 years old.