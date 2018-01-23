MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves will have at least two players representing the team at the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA announced Tuesday that guard Jimmy Butler and forward Karl-Anthony Towns were named as reserves for the Western Conference team. The Timberwolves’ win over the Clippers Monday night in Los Angeles put them at 31-18 on the season, matching last year’s win total.

Towns and Butler became the first teammates to earn the honor with the Timberwolves since Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell back in 2004. Butler is headed to his fourth All-Star Game, while Towns gets his first appearance after playing in the Rising Stars Challenge in each of the past two seasons.

Butler is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists per game in just less than 37 minutes per game. Towns has played in every game this season and is averaging 20 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He’s shooting better than 53 percent from the field and has 41 double-doubles on the season to lead the NBA.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.