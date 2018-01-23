MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears a Minnesota native and Twins relief pitcher has tossed his final baseball.
According to a report from Granite City Sports, Glen Perkins is retiring from Major League Baseball. Twins General Manager Thad Levine made the statement during a recent Twins Caravan appearance. The report says Perkins would be welcomed back to a front office position in the future if he’s interested.
Perkins has been battling left shoulder injuries the past two seasons. He appeared in just two games in 2016, and eight last season. He was an American League All-Star in 2013, 2014 and 2015, and got the save when the All-Star game was played at Target Field.
Perkins was one of the best closers in baseball in 2013 with 36 saves and a 2.30 earned run average in 61 games.