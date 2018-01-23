WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Dangerous Driving Conditions/Canceled Flights Remain | WX Center | Closings
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis’ iconic skyways will be open longer during the 10 days leading up to Super Bowl LII.

The Minneapolis Super Bowl Host Committee, along with several other groups, announced Tuesday that part of the city’s 9-and-a-half mile skyway system will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4.

(To see a map of the extend hour routes, click here.)

The extended hour routes will be able to take visitors and Minneapolitans all across the downtown area — from U.S. Bank Stadium in the east to Target Field in the west; and from 3rd Street in the north to the Minneapolis Convention Center in the south.

Until 10 p.m. each day, there’ll be Super Bowl volunteers in the skyways to help people find their way.

The extended hours were made possible with the approval of participating buildings and owners.

