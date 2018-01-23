MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City officials in Minneapolis say more than 200 cars were towed and hundreds more were ticketed Monday night after a snow emergency went into effect in the wake of a snowstorm that dumped a foot of snow on the metro.

A Minneapolis spokesperson said Tuesday that 229 vehicles were towed and 751 others were ticketed after the snow emergency began Monday night.

Towed cars in the City of Lakes are taken to the Minneapolis Impound Lot on 51 Colfax Ave. N. It is open 24 hours during snow emergencies.

Motorists whose cars are towed are responsible for paying for the cost of towing and a ticket fee. The total cost is generally north of $100.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis began Day 2 of its snow emergency, which means drivers should not park on the even sides of non-snow emergency streets.

On Wednesday, parking will be prohibited on the odd side of non-snow emergency streets.

Monday’s snowstorm was the biggest the metro had seen in seven years. It left the Twin Cities with around a foot of snow and parts of south central Minnesota with up to 16 inches of snow.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies, as did many suburban cities. For a list of snow emergency rules, click here.