MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A problem with buses in at least four St. Paul schools had many parents wondering where their children were Monday.

At Paul Wellstone School, some elementary students waited more than four hours for buses to pick them up. Students passed the time playing games.

Stephanie Anderson’s 5-year-old Eva Marie was stuck at Mississippi Creative Arts Schools for more than six hours last night.

Anderson says St. Paul Public Schools need better communication with parents.

“There are several forms of communication they could have used just to let us know, ‘hey, this is what’s going on. Don’t worry about the ambulances, the police sirens you hear, it’s not the bus broken down because she’s still at school,” Anderson said.

The good news is that Eva Marie did make it home just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

Some parents we spoke with say if they had been contacted earlier they would have made arrangements to get their children, instead of worrying about their safety.

We’re told staff at some schools were pushing buses out of parking lots and up hills to try and get them going.

Saint Paul Public Schools released a statement saying it “offers its sincerest apologies to the students, staff and the families who were impacted by buses that were delayed by many hours.” It went on to say “We are immensely thankful for the staff that remained at the schools to care for our students well into the evening hours.”