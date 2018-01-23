MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to shooting a man in the back outside an Uptown bar, paralyzing the victim from the waist down, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Eddie Arlondoe Burch pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in connection to the June 17, 2017 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Burch got into a physical altercation with a man at Bar Louie in Uptown. When the victim turned around to walk away, Burch pulled out a black handgun and shot the victim.
The victim told officers that he was in the bar when Burch walked up to him, started talking to him and suddenly, for no reason, grabbed his face and kissed him. That’s when the altercation began and moved outside where the victim was shot.
The victim was paralyzed from the waist down.
Burch fled officers, but was caught and arrested.
When he’s sentenced on March 16, prosecutors will argue that Burch receive the maximum sentence, which is a prison sentence of 117 months – nearly 10 years.