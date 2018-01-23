WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Dangerous Driving Conditions/Canceled Flights Remain | WX Center | Closings
Filed Under:2018 Super Bowl, Bill Hudson, Jeff Wagner, Jen Mayerle, Liz Collin, Mark Rosen, Reddit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Yes, Vikings fans. That still happened. And while we Viking fans are still mourning our loss, alas, we have a Super Bowl to prepare for.

The last time the Super Bowl was in Minneapolis was in 1992, so a lot has changed. Hosting the Super Bowl is an entire city affair, and there’s a lot to be done before those fans invade.

Mark Rosen, Bill Hudson, Jen Mayerle, Liz Collin and Jeff Wagner have been looking into how the city is preparing for the big game.

On Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. (CST), all of them will be hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, where you can ask all of them anything about the game and what’s involved to get an entire city ready.

Here’s how you can participate in their AMA on Wednesday:

 

