MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury in Hennepin County has found a 21-year-old man guilty on all charges in the murder of beloved grandmother Birdell Beeks.

The 58-year-old was sitting in a van with her granddaughter on May 26, 2016, when a stray bullet killed her.

The jury got the case late Tuesday, at about 4:15 p.m. Not long after noon Wednesday, they announced that they found Joshua Ezeka guilty.

Beeks had been battling cancer when she went to run errands that fateful day.

Officers say Joshua Ezeka confessed to firing nine shots, but says he was aiming for a man who was in a rival gang. Ezeka’s attorney says he thought the other man was coming to attack him, so Ezeka shot toward the man to scare him.

During closing arguments, Prosecutor Dominick Mathews said, “All of his choices were intentional and deliberate and could have prevented the death of Birdell Beeks.”

Defense Attorney Erik Beitzel reminded jurors, “We are talking about what was going through the mind of a 20-year-old.”

The jury of 12 had 160 pieces of evidence to consider in making their verdict.