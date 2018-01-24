MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bloomington mosque is celebrating its renovation Wednesday, just months after a bomb caused extensive damage to its building.
A bomb went off during prayers at the Dar-Al Farooq Community Center last August.
No one was hurt in the blast, but the Imam’s office suffered extensive damage.
The community celebrated the work completed by North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, which volunteered to renovate the office.
“That shows, you know, how valuable is the relationship between the community, all parts of the community,” said congregation member Mohamed Farah. “The term ‘Minnesota Nice’ is a true term. It’s not something that is concocted.”
The FBI is still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.