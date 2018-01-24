MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Legendary singer and pianist Elton John has announced his plans to retire after a final tour that will span three years and five continents.

Fortunately for his fans in Minnesota, he’ll be making a stop in Minneapolis during the U.S. leg of the tour.

On Wednesday, the musician announced the news on a YouTube VR180 livestream, giving out details of the final tour, called “Farewell Yellow Brick Road”.

The mega-tour kicks off on September 8, 2018 and consists of more than 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia. The tour will reach its conclusion in 2021. That’s when Elton’s 50-year career of music on the road will come to an end.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” Elton said. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

New stage production for Elton will take fans on a musical and visual journey spanning 50 years of his hits.

Elton John’s tour will stop in Minneapolis on February 21, 2019 at the Target Center. Ticket prices are expected to range from $59.50 to $249.50.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 16, 2018 at 10 a.m.