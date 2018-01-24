MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother says a former USA Gymnastics doctor got exactly what he deserved.

A judge sentenced Larry Nassar Wednesday to 175 years in prison.

Gina Nichols’ daughter, Maggie, was a member of the USA Gymnastics team. The top-ranked gymnast was one the first gymnasts to report sexual abuse by Nassar.

One-hundred-and-fifty-six women and girls say he abused them over two decades. Dozens of victims spoke during seven days of victim impact statements.

Nichols called the statements powerful, and said her time in the Michigan courtroom was very emotional.

Read More: Michigan State President To Resign After Nassar Scandal

“It was overwhelming. It was so overwhelming and it was heart-wrenching to listen,” Nichols said. “One after another, after another, after another, after another.”

Maggie was “Victim A,” which means she was the first to report sexual abuse by Nassar to USA Gymnastics with the help of a coach.

“An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days,” said Nassar in court Wednesday.

“Even after all this has gone on, he still feels like he didn’t do anything wrong,” Nichols said. “That’s just to tell you how twisted this person is.”

Nichols praised Judge Rosemarie Aquilina for telling Nassar that he does not understand the gravity of his actions, and that he is still a danger.

“Sir, I’m giving you 175 years, which is 2,100 months. I’ve just signed your death warrant,” Aquilina said.

“I thought that whole statement was powerful. Every single thing she said was amazing,” Nichols said. “It was powerful. It was so well done, it was so well thought out, it was so well written.”

Nichols said she hopes members of the USA Gymnastics committee also serve jail time for trying to cover up Nassar’s abuse.

She said her daughter is finally enjoying gymnastics again. Maggie is currently at the University of Oklahoma, and she helped win them a national title last year.