The elote dip from the Game Day catering menu.

Ingredients:
● 1-2 poblano peppers
● 1 cup fresh or frozen corn
● 1 garlic clove, minced
● 1/2 cup feta
● 1/2 cup sour cream
● 1.5 cups mayonnaise
● 1 t chili powder
● 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
● 1 T lime juice

Directions:
● Over and open flame, roast the poblano until black on all sides
● Place in a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap
● Allow pepper to steam for 10 minutes; then rub off blackened skin, remove seeds and dice
● Saute corn and garlic until soft and slightly caramelized; remove from heat and cool
● Combine all ingredients

