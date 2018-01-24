ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – If you live in St. Paul and you were either cited or towed during the recent snow emergency, you’re definitely not alone.
St. Paul city officials say as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 325 cars were taken to impound lots in St. Paul. A total of 2,460 citations were handed out. Of those, 1,323 were issued Monday night after the snow emergency started.
Monday’s blizzard hit southern Minnesota the hardest, but the Twin Cities got its fair share of snow. Many metro communities saw a foot or more of snow, causing snow emergencies in several cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis.
It made for long lines and frustrated vehicle owners at St. Paul impound lots.
Snow emergency is a money making machine for bother Mpls and St Paul as citizens are to ignorant to follow the rules and want to cry and complain about not being lead around by the nose to understand the rules.