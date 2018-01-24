(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the State Fair Turkey Leg to Andrew Zimmern’s Northwood’s Porketta Sandwhich, the Super Bowl LII menu at U.S. Bank Stadium is full of Minnesota love.

“Very Minnesota. We want to show all the fans from all over the country what our tastes are and what our city is all about,” said James Mehne, the executive chef at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The menu has been a year in the making, and Mehne is excited for Super Bowl-goers to get their hands on some Bold North flavors.

“The flavors of Minnesota are very unique,” he said. “You don’t see a lot of this stuff outside of here. So I think they’re really going to respond well to it and enjoy something different.”

Some standout eats are the wild rice bratwurst from Kramarzuk’s, the walleye chowder, the jalapeno cheese curds and the Sota dog – a Vienna dog in a poppy seed bun, topped with Tater Tots, sour cream and paprika.

New England and Philly fans will also find foods just for them. For the Patriots fans, there’ll be a New England Clam Roll and for the Eagles fans there’ll be a roast pork sandwich.

There’ll also be signature cocktails for the NFC and AFC teams.

For a full list of foods and where to find them, click here.