MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stacks of faux fur-lined red plaid hats are scattered on the tables at Minneapolis advertising agency Mono.

The “trapper” hats are the work of a creative team assigned to undertake a project for a good cause. Their genius just might become a Super Bowl sensation.

“Every quarter we come together to try to do a cause or something wonderful out in the world,” said Mono co-founder Michael Hart.

The cause was designed in time for out-of-town Super Bowl visitors and is going to help warm both heads and hearts.

“The idea is that if you are ill-prepared for winter and not ready for the cold, you might need a hat,” Hart said.

For $50, a customer can order a hat on the website. All the profits will help Operation Warm purchase new winter coats for kids in need.

What’s unique, however, is how the hats are delivered to customers.

“You can buy a hat anywhere in Minneapolis and St. Paul, but you can’t get it hot like a pizza in 45 minutes,” Hart says

Yes, hot like a pizza.

The hats will come pre-warmed in insulated containers. Mono is partnering with local bicycle couriers who will deliver each order within 45 minutes, anywhere downtown.

For the visitor hanging out at the free outdoor concerts at Super Bowl Live and needing some warmth for their head – not a problem.

“Winter’s a wonderful part of what makes this community different, distinct and awesome,” Hart said. “So let’s celebrate and have some fun with it, too.”

Bike deliveries of the truly warmed hats will start on Feb. 1.

Information on how to order a Cold AF hat can be found here.