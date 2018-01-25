Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 20-year-old Minneapolis man accused in a stabbing that put the Mall of America in lockdown back in November has pleaded guilty to charges.

Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman of Minneapolis was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at about 6:44 p.m. on Nov. 12 as Bloomington police responded to a report of a stabbing. It started as a theft that was interrupted.

Authorities said the stabbing happened in a dressing room at the Macy’s store at Mall of America. A suspect, later identified as Abdirahaman, was trying to steal belongings from another person in the fitting room when he was confronted. Abdirahaman then stabbed the person.

Authorities say a second person trying to stop the initial theft and stabbing was also stabbed. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident forced the Macy’s store to go on lockdown.

