MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The big kickoff to 10 days of Super Bowl excitement starts tomorrow, and there are plenty of ways for families want to maximize their fun without breaking the bank.

You can find free activities and events all across the Twin Cities — and a few more that are relatively easy on your wallet.

Come Saturday morning, children and adults will swarm the Minneapolis Convention Center.

And when inside they’ll run, pass, and kick their way into the life of an NFL player.

It’s called the Super Bowl Experience, an immersive environment featuring drills, games and unique displays.

Tickets costs $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and younger.

But if you want to be more frugal with your fun, take a short walk to Super Bowl Live.

The free party spans six blocks of the Nicollet mall with concerts every night.

Test your skills in life-size bubble hockey -or on the famous Birkebeiner Bridge.

Speaking of skiing, the Loppet Urban Cross-Country Ski Festival starts this weekend, weaving around Theodore Wirth park and several city lakes. Admission is free.

Saturday, a clinic will be held for “Telemark Skiing,” which combines alpine and cross-country styles. The cost for the clinic is $20.

Another lake likely to be packed is Lake Nokomis where the 2018 U.S. Pond Hockey Championship will take place. The tournament runs through Sunday with admission also free.

Switching cities, the historic St. Paul Winter Carnival features four dozen events spanning 17 days.

There’s live entertainment and skating at Rice Park, plus the beautiful and colorful Ice Castle towering above.

And if you slide across the town to CHS Field you can slide from the upper deck right onto the field.

Grab a tube, take a seat, and speed your way down the snowy slope named the St. Paul Super Slide.

Buying a wristband allows you to use the slide for one hour. Wristbands cost $5 for children ages 12 and younger, $10 for adults.