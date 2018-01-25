Rendering of the "Super Bowl Live" festival in downtown Minneapolis (credit: CBS)

Below is a list of parties, events and concerts happening in the Twin Cities ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Super Bowl Live

Jan. 26 – Feb. 4

Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis

FREE

“Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will feature something for everyone, including free live concerts, national broadcast activations, food and fun, with nods to winter that showcase Minnesota’s authentic, Bold North brand.”

Here’s some things to plan for:

– Concert: Sounds of Blackness (Jan. 28)

– Concert: The Revolution (Jan. 29)

– Concert: KING (Feb. 2)

– Concert: Soul Asylum (Feb. 3)

– Event: Snowmobile Stunts (Feb. 3)

– Event: Native American Drum Exhibition (5 p.m., every day)

– Food: Here’s a list of featured Minnesota food trucks and eats

The Super Bowl Experience

Jan. 27 – Feb. 3

Minneapolis Convention Center

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Join us for an NFL experience like nowhere else: virtual reality stations, autographs from NFL players, photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, NFL flag football clinics and even a Play 60 Zone for our smallest NFL fans.”

Tickets available here.

Super Bowl Opening Night

Jan. 29

Xcel Energy Center

7 p.m.

“Players and coaches from the Super Bowl teams will be front and center, fielding interviews with the media.. Be sure to enjoy the festivities and watch the ultimate football experience unfold as players and coaches offer their thoughts on the upcoming game.”

Tickets available here.

Bold North Zip Line

Jan. 26 – Feb. 4

Headquarters: 7th Street and Nicollet Mall

Tickets have sold out

“Cross the Mississippi River and fly into the Minneapolis skyline at over 100 feet in the air! You’ll soar for nearly 800 feet while gliding alongside the historic Grain Belt bridge.”

Esera Tuaolo’s Inclusion Party

Jan. 31

Pourhouse

General Admission tickets: $50

“Esera Tuaolo’s Inclusion Party brings the LGBT and NFL communities closer together and raises financial, educational, and networking support for diversity and anti-bullying organizations.”

For ticket information, click here.

Plies and Trina

Jan. 31

Prive

10 p.m.

The show will be hosted by Minnesota Vikings tackle Linval Joseph.

For ticket information, click here.

NFL Gospel Celebration

Feb. 1

Bethel University

7:30 p.m.

“Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is the first and only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl weekend. The event brings key NFL players and top artists together on one stage for uplifting music and inspirational messages.”

Tickets are available here.

Cardi B.

Feb. 1

Prive

10 p.m.

The hip-hop superstar will perform with DJ Holiday.

For ticket information, click here.

Rick Ross, Lil Jon

Feb. 1

Lumber Exchange Building

10 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

Imagine Dragons

Feb. 1

Nomadic At The Armory

8 p.m.

Imagine Dragons, one of the hottest rocks bands in North America, will be the first act to perform at the newly revamped Armory.

Tickets are available here.

The Chainsmokers

Feb. 1

Mystic Lake Center

7 p.m.

“The Chainsmokers are kicking off Super Week 2018 at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Get up close and personal with the duo who brought us the Grammy-winning hit “Don’t Let Me Down,” in Mystic Lake Center, the newest addition to the casino resort.”

For ticket information, click here.

Future & Cardi B.

Feb. 2

The Myth (Maplewood)

9 p.m.

“Dreamed up by a team of nightlife veterans with decades of experience producing and promoting large-scale music events, Twin City Live will be hosted in Minneapolis’ largest concert venue, only 10 minutes away from U.S. Bank stadium and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.”

For tickets information, click here.

Migos: Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party

Feb. 2

International Market Square

7 p.m.

“It goes without saying that Rolling Stone knows how to throw a party and with the biggest name in the business in charge of the entertainment, you can be assured knowing that the program will blow everything else out of the water.”

For ticket information, click here.

Jamie Foxx, Kaskade

Feb. 3

Lumber Exchange Building

10 p.m.

Also at the party with be J Diesel, aka Shaq of NBA fame.

For ticket information, click here.

DJ Kygo

Feb. 2

Mystic Lake Center.

9 p.m.

“Be one of the first to experience the intimate performance in Mystic Lake Center, the newest addition to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Kygo will bring the heat with hits such as ‘First Time’ and ‘Firestone.'”

For ticket information, click here.

FloRida

Feb. 2

The Schafer-Richardson Building

9:30 p.m.

“With sold out nights, amazing Hosts and a bevy of Hollywood celebrities and athletes as guests every year….. It is a proven fact; “Leather & Laces” represents all that Super Bowl weekend is meant to be: Glamour, Glitz and Excitement!​”

For ticket information, click here.

Kevin Hart

Feb. 2

Target Center

7 p.m.

“Kevin Hart is bringing his Irresponsible Tour to Minneapolis during Super Bowl weekend.”

For ticket information, click here.

P!nk

Feb. 2

Nomadic At The Armory

8 p.m.

The pop singer — who will be belting out the national anthem before the big game — will be the second act to perform at the revamped Armory.

Tickets are available here.

Snoop Dogg: Playboy Party

Feb. 3

The Playboy Club Minneapolis

315 1st Avenue Northeast

9 p.m.

“For one night only, a pop-up venue will transform into the Playboy Club, complete with Playboy Bunny servers, Playmate hosts and an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience.”

For ticket information, click here.

Post Malone: Maxim Super Bowl Party

Feb. 3

The 360 Super Dome

8 p.m.

“Art, fashion, music, and sports will collide for the ultimate party experience with multiple interactive areas, live artistic vignettes, celebrity music performances by American rapper Post Malone and DJ Marshmello, a 360 degree video projection experience with theatrical lighting, concert level sound, and several unique activations.”

For ticket information, click here.

Dave Matthews Band

Feb. 3

Xcel Energy Center

7:30 p.m.

“Dave Matthews Band will headline THE NIGHT BEFORE show at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, February 3, 2018. CBS Radio and On Location Experiences have partnered to produce a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience the night before the big game.”

For ticket information, click here.

Florida Georgia Line

Feb. 3

Mystic Showroom

7 p.m.

“Florida Georgia Line are bringing their smash hits to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel during Super Week 2018.”

For ticket information, click here.

Taste Of The NFL

Feb. 3

St. Paul RiverCentre

7 p.m.

“The Taste of the NFL’s annual strolling wine and food event features a chef from each NFL city serving their signature dish alongside a current or alumni NFL player. The result? 35+ food stations where guests can sample fine cuisine, meet and mingle with renowned chefs and NFL greats and participate in a silent auction with unique sports memorabilia and other exciting items.”

Tickets are available here.

Snowmobile Stunts

Feb. 3

Nicollet Mall

1:30 p.m.

“The snowmobile stunt show will take place at 1:30pm, culminating with Levi LaValle’s signature jump over Super Bowl LIVE on Nicollet Mall at 11th Street.”

For more information, click here.

Frosty Fat Tire Festival

Feb. 3

Lafayette Club, Minnetonka Beach

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Only Minnesotans are daring (and crazy?) enough to bike in the winter! What is a Frosty Fat, eh? It’s a group of fat tire bike riders rounding a ½-mile circuit as many times as they can, to raise dollars for UHCCF medical grants for kids. Bundle up and gather family and friends to enjoy this unique winter event!”

To register, click here.

G-Eazy, Nick Cannon, Afrojack

Feb. 3

Lumber Exchange Building

10 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.

J Lo

Feb. 3

Nomadic at the Armory

9 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.

Players’ Tailgate

Feb. 4

Downtown Minneapolis

Noon

“Bullseye Event Group’s exclusive Players Tailgate at the Super Bowl has earned the reputation as the best Super Bowl pre-game experience, where over 40 active NFL players, celebrities and guests eat, drink and are entertained before the big game. Described as a culinary experience in itself, The Players Tailgate features an open premium bar and all-you-can-eat dining with gourmet dishes.”

For ticket information, click here.

The Super Bowl

Feb. 4

U.S. Bank Stadium

5 p.m.

The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in downtown Minneapolis. Justine Timberlake and guests will perform in the halftime show.

For ticket information, click here.

Gwen Stefani

Feb. 4

Mystic Lake Center

11 p.m.

“Pop icon Gwen Stefani will close out Super Week 2018 in Mystic Lake Center, the newest addition to Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. See the three-time Grammy Award winner perform her biggest hits like “Hollaback Girl” and “What You Waiting For” the night of the Big Game.”

For ticket information, click here.