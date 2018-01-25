MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are one day away from the kick off to the biggest party in the sports world – and it’s all happening right outside WCCO’s front door.

Super Bowl LIVE starts Friday, and features free concerts and football-related experiences along seven blocks of Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Idina Menzel will kick it all off with her signature song, “Let It Go,” from the movie “Frozen.”

Nicollet Mall transformed into an elaborate playground for winter enthusiasts over the last few weeks.

The centerpiece is the snow-covered Birkebeiner Bridge on 9th Street. Visitors can try some of the most popular winter sports, like cross-country skiing, snow tubing and even skijoring.

The concert stage is just a block away, with performances every night from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you get cold, step inside the Sleep Number virtual reality experience or a warming tent.

If you want to play some games, visit Target’s Bullseye Lodge, where there is jumbo bubble hockey and curling.

And don’t miss the Schwan’s Tailgate Tower. It is a tower of stacked Schwan’s delivery trucks, that will have an interactive video game and food samples.

“It’s beautiful,” said Minneapolis resident Octancia Adams. “Minneapolis really went all out, and they went nice. So, Philadelphia, welcome. I can’t wait to meet the East Coast and let them see what Minnesota has to offer.”

There is some concern, however, about out-of-town visitors.

“I hope they dress warm,” said Apple Valley resident Mar Hylbak.

“We hope [they will be polite]. We’ll just give them ‘Minnesota Nice’ right back,” said Apple Valley resident Dar Hall.

Monday night will feature a Prince tribute concert. Some of the artists he worked with closely are performing, including Sheila E, The Time and The Revolution.

Minneapolis natives Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis worked on pulling together the performers across the 10 days of free concerts.

All the events are outdoors, so organizers want everyone to dress in layers.