(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a lot of ways to get outside and enjoy winter this weekend, from ice fishing, hockey and even an art display on a frozen lake.

Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Heading up north?

Make a stop in Brainerd for the 28th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, which takes place on Gull Lake this Saturday.

Some 10,000 anglers will hook, line and sinker for their chance at prizes, ranging from Ice Castle Fish Houses to a new Ford or GMC truck.

And the best part? All of the proceeds go back to the Brainerd Lakes community to organizations that help children, families, veterans and more.

Orchid Show

If you’d rather escape the cold than embrace it, step inside the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Zoo for a taste of tropical.

The Winter Carnival Orchid Show takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

See hundreds of orchids in a tropical setting, learn about orchid culture or even purchase orchids to bring home.

Pond Hockey Championship

If you’re in Minneapolis this weekend, you don’t want to miss the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship.

Players from all over the country will be competing on Lake Nokomis for the Golden Shovel.

Spectator admission is free.

Art Shanty Tour

Finally, another chance to get out on a frozen lake, but this is to enjoy art.

Tour handmade art shanties on Lake Harriet.

The event coincides with the Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival which takes place this Saturday.

Art Shanty Projects will be on the ice on Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 11.