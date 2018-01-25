MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When more than 70,000 football fans pack U.S. Bank Stadium for the Super Bowl, the NFL hopes they behave.

You might still be trying to forget Philadelphia Eagles fans shouting swear words and throwing beer bottles at Minnesotans in Philadelphia last weekend.

There was also the pack of Eagles fans who marched down a South Philly street taking aim at a 99-year-old Vikings super fan.

There was also the fan arrested for punching a police horse.

It has Philly native and life-long birds fan Antonio Gambino playing some defense as he serves up slices at Andrea in the Skyway this week.

“I saw a couple and I’m like, ‘I’m done, I don’t want to look at this stuff,'” Gambino said. “Some of [the fans] could relax a little, come on.”

In all, Philadelphia police reported six arrests in connection with the NFC championship game. When it comes to unruly fan behavior, the Eagles faithful fly near the middle of the pack.

A Washington Post report compiled five years’ worth of arrest numbers and found police arrest more than five people at every Eagles game.

The Sportster made its own list, and ranked Philadelphia with the 10th-most fan arrests league-wide. That is out of 32 teams.

The New England Patriots are even higher on that list, with even more fan arrests on average at every game.

In 2010, police arrested 117 Patriots fans after one Monday night game alone.

Before we start pointing fingers, Vikings fans have also caused problems, albeit far fewer.

WCCO found that police made a total of 33 arrests at Vikings games at the old Metrodome, or an average of six per season in five years’ time.

“There’s also a lot of knuckleheads that take it too far,” Gambino said.

He is the first to say what he saw on Sunday wasn’t called for, as he hopes now the only thing the Eagles will dish up is a Super Bowl win.

“It’s a good city, I promise,” Gambino said. “Hopefully the nice guys come and they keep it professional and it’s a good time,” he said.

The teams with the highest number of fan arrests include the San Diego Chargers, with nearly 25 arrests per game. Close behind are New York Giants and Jets fans, along with the Oakland Raiders.