I just returned from an amazing vacation in Mexico City. It was one of those trips where it’s tough to name a favorite part because it was all so great. The people were gracious and kind, tolerant of my limited Spanish, and there was a strong feeling of community, made even stronger after the recent earthquake. The architecture was visually stimulating, from the soft Parisian style of our Condesa neighborhood to the ornate and distinctive buildings in the Historic District and all of the color in between. The city itself is huge, much too large to cover in one visit, so I guess I’ll just have to go back someday soon. Twist my arm, right?

As for the food, it was outstanding. Our B&B, The Red Tree House, served a hot authentic Mexican breakfast every morning, complete with juices, pastries, churros, and fresh fruit.

We made it to a couple of sit-down, multi-course meals and stuffed ourselves full of fish and seafood at restaurants like La Capital, Contramar, and La Docena.

And we visited quite a few street food stands for tacos and other handheld goodies like tlacoyos, a fat tortilla topped with stewed onions, peppers, beans, and meat.

It was a wonderful experience and a very affordable trip with the current conversion rates. I can’t wait to visit again soon (and eat more tacos)!