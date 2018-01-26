Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
By Crystal Grobe
Filed Under:Bite Of Minnesota, Crystal Grobe

I just returned from an amazing vacation in Mexico City. It was one of those trips where it’s tough to name a favorite part because it was all so great. The people were gracious and kind, tolerant of my limited Spanish, and there was a strong feeling of community, made even stronger after the recent earthquake. The architecture was visually stimulating, from the soft Parisian style of our Condesa neighborhood to the ornate and distinctive buildings in the Historic District and all of the color in between. The city itself is huge, much too large to cover in one visit, so I guess I’ll just have to go back someday soon. Twist my arm, right?

As for the food, it was outstanding. Our B&B, The Red Tree House, served a hot authentic Mexican breakfast every morning, complete with juices, pastries, churros, and fresh fruit.

entomatadas20 20the20red20tree20house20 2020crystal20grobe Bite Of Minnesota: Mexico City Eats

We made it to a couple of sit-down, multi-course meals and stuffed ourselves full of fish and seafood at restaurants like La Capital, Contramar, and La Docena.

tostada20con20pulpo20 20la20docena20 20crystal20grobe Bite Of Minnesota: Mexico City Eats

And we visited quite a few street food stands for tacos and other handheld goodies like tlacoyos, a fat tortilla topped with stewed onions, peppers, beans, and meat.

tlacoyo20 20mercado2010020 20crystal20grobe Bite Of Minnesota: Mexico City Eats

It was a wonderful experience and a very affordable trip with the current conversion rates. I can’t wait to visit again soon (and eat more tacos)!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch