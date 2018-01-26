MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Blaine man was convicted of producing and possessing child pornography.
Scott Francis Fortier, 38, was found guilty of one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Gregory G. Booker announced Friday.
Fortier’s charges stemmed from his role at a horseback riding camp in Todd County called Circle R Ranch. Fortier met two underage girls there and invited them to his home in Blaine in September 2016.
According to Booker’s office, Fortier gave the girls alcohol and engaged in sexually explicit conduct with them, which he filmed with his cellphone.
Authorities searched Fortier’s home and found thousands of images of child pornography, as well as videos of children under 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Fortier was charged in August.
Authorities believe there may be victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI at 763-569-8395.