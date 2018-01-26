MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within the last 5 years a Cocktail Renaissance has hit the Twin Cities; Minneapolis, in particular. I’ve been covering the local cocktail scene since October 2013 as part of my weekly series “Mike’s Mix,” which airs on WCCO | CBS Minnesota. It’s the only weekly TV segment on craft cocktails in the United States.

While the craft cocktail scene here is still young compared to cities like New York, New Orleans, Denver, and Seattle, we definitely punch above our weight. I’ve traveled the country sampling and comparing, and I can tell you that you’re in good hands here.

Almost all of the cocktail bars in Minneapolis are closing to the public, temporarily, for private parties at some point this week. Check the list below to see if your favorite place will be closed, and when. Call ahead if you have any questions!

4Bells

(612) 904-1163

1610 Harmon Place

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Closed Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3, and Sunday 2/4

Bachelor Farmer

(612) 206-3920

50 North 2nd Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Closed Thursday 2/1, Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3, and Sunday 2/4

Borough

(612) 354-3135

730 N Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Closed Tuesday 1/30, Wednesday 1/31, Saturday 2/3

Butcher and the Boar

(612) 238-8888

1121 Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Closed Saturday 2/3

Constantine

(612) 353-6207

1115 2nd Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Closed Thursday 2/1, and Friday 2/2

Dalton & Wade

(612) 236-4020

323 N Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Open normal hours

Eastside

(612) 208-1638

305 S Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Closed Saturday 2/3

Esker Grove

(612) 375-7542

723 Vineland Pl

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Opening at 1pm on Friday 2/2

The Exchange & Alibi Lounge

(612) 817-9330

10 S 5th Street #B100

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Open normal hours, plus a 4am closing on Friday 2/2 and Saturday 2/3

The Freehouse

(612) 339-7011

701 N Washington Ave #101

Minneapolis, MN 55401

TBA

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill – Downtown Minneapolis

(612) 340-9738

1111 S Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Open normal hours

Tulibee at the Hewing Hotel

(651) 468-0600

300 N Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Closed through mid-evening on Thursday 2/1

Kieran’s Irish Pub

(612) 339-4499

85 N 6th St

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Open normal hours, plus a 4am close on Friday 2/2 and Saturday 2/3

Café Lurcat

(612) 486-5500

1624 Harmon Pl

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Bar closed on Friday 2/2

Marvel Bar

50 North 2nd Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Closed Thursday 2/1, Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3, and Sunday 2/4

Mercury Dining Room & Rail

(612) 728-1111

505 S Marquette Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Open normal hours

Mercy

(612) 252-7000

901 Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Open normal hours

Monte Carlo

(612) 333-5900

219 3rd Ave N

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Open normal hours

Nolo’s Kitchen & Bar

(612) 800-6033

515 N Washington Ave #100

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Open normal hours

Normandy Kitchen & Bar

(612) 370-1400

405 South 8th St

Minneapolis, MN 55404

Open normal hours

Parlour

(612) 354-3135

730 N Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Closed until 8:30pm Saturday 2/3, and Sunday 2/4

Red Cow – North Loop

612-238-0050

208 1st Ave N

Minneapolis MN 55401

Open normal hours

Red Rabbit

(612) 767-8855

201 N Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Closed after 3pm on Saturday 2/3

Spoon and Stable

(612) 224-9850

211 N 1st St

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Closed Thursday 2/1 and Friday 2/2

Zen Box Izakaya

(612) 332-3936

602 S Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Open normal hours, but limited seating remains