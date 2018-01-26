MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within the last 5 years a Cocktail Renaissance has hit the Twin Cities; Minneapolis, in particular. I’ve been covering the local cocktail scene since October 2013 as part of my weekly series “Mike’s Mix,” which airs on WCCO | CBS Minnesota. It’s the only weekly TV segment on craft cocktails in the United States.
While the craft cocktail scene here is still young compared to cities like New York, New Orleans, Denver, and Seattle, we definitely punch above our weight. I’ve traveled the country sampling and comparing, and I can tell you that you’re in good hands here.
Almost all of the cocktail bars in Minneapolis are closing to the public, temporarily, for private parties at some point this week. Check the list below to see if your favorite place will be closed, and when. Call ahead if you have any questions!
(612) 904-1163
1610 Harmon Place
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Closed Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3, and Sunday 2/4
(612) 206-3920
50 North 2nd Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Closed Thursday 2/1, Friday 2/2, Saturday 2/3, and Sunday 2/4
(612) 354-3135
730 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Closed Tuesday 1/30, Wednesday 1/31, Saturday 2/3
(612) 238-8888
1121 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Closed Saturday 2/3
(612) 353-6207
1115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Closed Thursday 2/1, and Friday 2/2
(612) 236-4020
323 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Open normal hours
(612) 208-1638
305 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Closed Saturday 2/3
(612) 375-7542
723 Vineland Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Opening at 1pm on Friday 2/2
(612) 817-9330
10 S 5th Street #B100
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Open normal hours, plus a 4am closing on Friday 2/2 and Saturday 2/3
(612) 339-7011
701 N Washington Ave #101
Minneapolis, MN 55401
TBA
Grumpy’s Bar & Grill – Downtown Minneapolis
(612) 340-9738
1111 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Open normal hours
(651) 468-0600
300 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Closed through mid-evening on Thursday 2/1
(612) 339-4499
85 N 6th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Open normal hours, plus a 4am close on Friday 2/2 and Saturday 2/3
(612) 486-5500
1624 Harmon Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Bar closed on Friday 2/2
(612) 728-1111
505 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Open normal hours
(612) 252-7000
901 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Open normal hours
(612) 333-5900
219 3rd Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Open normal hours
(612) 800-6033
515 N Washington Ave #100
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Open normal hours
(612) 370-1400
405 South 8th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Open normal hours
(612) 354-3135
730 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Closed until 8:30pm Saturday 2/3, and Sunday 2/4
612-238-0050
208 1st Ave N
Minneapolis MN 55401
Open normal hours
(612) 767-8855
201 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Closed after 3pm on Saturday 2/3
(612) 224-9850
211 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Closed Thursday 2/1 and Friday 2/2
(612) 332-3936
602 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Open normal hours, but limited seating remains