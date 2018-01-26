MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mahtomedi firefighter and paramedic is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say 25-year-old Joshua Buck brought three underage girls back to his house last month. According to the criminal complaint, Buck met the girls because one of them knew his mom.

On Dec. 29, investigators say he drove them to his home in Mahtomedi, gave them alcohol, causing one of them to pass out. He then got into bed with the two other girls, ages 12 and 15. The 15-year-old girl told police that Buck then slid his hand into her underwear and covered her mouth so she couldn’t scream.

She says she was in “complete shock” and “frozen in fear.” She then kicked the 12-year-old and woke her up. That girl then turned on the lights, yelled at Buck, and demanded that he take them home.

Fire Chief Terry Fischer says Buck has been with the fire department since 2011 and was promoted to captain. He described him as dedicated and hard-working, and he said he’s shocked by the allegations.

Buck has been put on administrative leave at Mahtomedi Fire. He is also no longer an employee at Hennepin County Medical Center, where he had worked as a full-time paramedic.

He was arrested and during an interview with police he said he knew it was inappropriate to bring the girls to his house. Investigators say he also admitted to touching the 15-year-old girl under her bra and underwear. He then told a detective that he was attracted to young girls.

The girls say they also received explicit text messages from Buck.

He has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct. He posted bail and his next court appearance will be Feb. 22.