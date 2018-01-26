MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released the findings of a study considering the possibility of increased tolling in the state.

The study, which MnDOT says is not a plan for tolling but rather a consideration of its feasibility, covered seven stretches of highway in Minnesota – Interstate 94 from Highway 101 to Wisconsin, Interstate 35W from the northern east/west split to the southern split, Interstate 35 from the northern east/west split to Duluth, 94 from Highway 101 to St. Cloud, Highway 169, Highway 610 and Highway 52.

These selections are not recommendations, MnDOT said, but typical corridors to provide revenue estimates.

While Minnesota does have a tolling system – MnPASS – that system is designed to manage congestion, rather than as a source of funding. The MnDOT study, ordered by the 2017 Legislature, explored tolling as a source of revenue.

The study estimates that the net revenue to reinvest in the corridors over 30 years would be around $8.4 billion without inflation, based on a toll rate of seven cents.

The study also looked at tolling in other states and legal issues related to tolling, such as how the revenue will be used and how to set the toll rates.

MnDOT said the study’s findings are not definitive, and determined that further study is necessary before making a decision on increased tolling in Minnesota.

To see the full study, click here.