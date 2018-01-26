Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
Filed Under:Scott Walker, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A little more than a third of Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s individual campaign contributions came from people outside Wisconsin.

That’s according to a new analysis from government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

The analysis found Walker’s campaign collected nearly $7.2 million in donations in 2017, with nearly $6.6 million coming from individual contributors. About $4.2 million, or 64 percent, came from Wisconsin donors. Nearly $2.4 million, or 36 percent, came from out-of-staters.

Walker raised more than $13.9 million since he began his second four-year term in January 2015 and the end of 2017. About $8.1 million, or 58 percent, came from out-of-state donors.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch