By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Minneapolis, Super Bowl, Super Bowl Live

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Super Bowl is more than a week away, but host city Minneapolis is kicking off a long run of special events and activities ahead of one of the world’s most watched events.

Security measures are ramping up downtown, where a series of free attractions will begin Friday afternoon. A long list of musical acts will perform over several days, with Broadway star Idina Menzel singing “Let It Go” as a kickoff feature.

An ice rink, ice sculptures, places to eat and drink and broadcast booths will be scattered along several blocks of Nicollet Mall, the downtown area’s bus and pedestrian mall.

One of the more notable attractions near downtown is a zipline for people adventurous enough to cross the Misssisippi River by high wire.

