Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
Filed Under:Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star guard Jimmy Butler returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ lineup Saturday night after missing four games with soreness in his right knee.

Butler worked out before the game against Brooklyn, getting final clearance to make his return. Butler was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first season in Minnesota.

Butler has missed six games this season, with the Timberwolves (31-20) going 2-4 without him in the lineup.

Brooklyn is without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain), Caris Levert (sore left groin) and D’Angelo Russell (return from injury management).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch