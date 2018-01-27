Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
By David McCoy
Filed Under:David McCoy, Local TV, St. Paul Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Step right up, if you dare, for a one-of-a-kind attraction, Saint Paul Saints style.

“This is the Saints at their best, right? We wanted to create some sort of winter wonderland and we thought, how far into the Saints dynamic of coming up with something crazy could we go? And we decided, let’s put a slide out, right? That’s the last thing you would think of in the winter. So, we did,” Sean Aronson said.

“The slide is a 40-foot drop, 130 feet long. Now, the slide is 130 feet long, but chances are you’re going about 170 or 180 feet because, at the end of that, you’re gonna slide pretty good.”

The St. Paul Super Slide took three weeks to build. It’s made entirely out of wood. Afton Alps brought in seven truckloads of snow — of course, the extra foot we got on Monday helped too. It’ll be open until Feb. 10. Click here to buy tickets.

“If you want a little tip, the smaller inner tubes that you slide down on, go a little further than the bigger ones, so if you really wanna go further, grab the smaller ones, they go faster and a little further,” Aronson said.

It’s $10 for adults, $5 for kids. And you can slide for a full hour. So as many times as you can get up and down in an hour, it’s all yours.

For a Super Bowl experience unlike any other.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch