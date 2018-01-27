MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are hurt after a snowmobile hit two people assembling a fish house Friday night on Chisago Lake.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s office said a man driving a snowmobile, who investigators say had been drinking, hit a man and his young son.
The dad is expected to be OK, but his son suffered head trauma, and was airlifted to an area hospital. He is in critical condition as of Saturday morning.
The driver suffered several injuries, including a fractured arm. Authorities said he admitted to drinking and driving, but refused to take a breath test.
A search warrant was issued to take a blood sample from him, and he was arrested soon after.
The identities of the three people involved have not been released.