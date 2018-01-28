Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being hit by a light rail transit train in St. Paul.

Metro Transit officials responded to the incident at about 3:15 p.m. along the Green Line near Pascal Street. When authorities arrived, they learned an adult female was standing in an area between where eastbound and westbound trains run. The area is signified as one where people are not to wait.

The woman was hit by a train, and pronounced dead at the scene. Metro Transit officials say the train operator was put on leave, which is standard procedure for operators involved in serious incidents.

The woman has not been identified. What led up to the incident is under investigation.

  1. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    We must be up in the hundreds of murders by light rail by now. No one rides the choo choo train. But man die from it. Operating in the tens of millions in the red every year. Not including the $3+ billion to build the infrastructure.

