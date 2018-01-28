ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being hit by a light rail transit train in St. Paul.
Metro Transit officials responded to the incident at about 3:15 p.m. along the Green Line near Pascal Street. When authorities arrived, they learned an adult female was standing in an area between where eastbound and westbound trains run. The area is signified as one where people are not to wait.
The woman was hit by a train, and pronounced dead at the scene. Metro Transit officials say the train operator was put on leave, which is standard procedure for operators involved in serious incidents.
The woman has not been identified. What led up to the incident is under investigation.
