Title: Assistant News Director
Date: 1/29/2017
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Dynamic leader to oversee, manage and drive daily content, big stories, breaking news and special projects across all platforms.
- Believes in the power of emotional storytelling.
- Manages, coaches and motivates a team of producers, reporters, anchors and photographer who are committed to excellence.
- Prepares a balanced, accurate and ethical presentation of the news in accordance with CBS policies and instructions, industry codes and FCC rules.
- Edits and approves newscast scripts including reporter packages.
- Doctor of formats, offering ideas to improve news programs to promote audience growth.
- Oversees rollout of new programs, technology and production techniques.
- Responsible for scheduling, and meeting newsroom operational goals.
- Participates in hiring decisions and oversees the evaluation and performance review process to nurture a culture of feedback.
- Other duties as assigned.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
-
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.
- Minimum 2 years working in news management.
- Minimum 8 years of newsroom newsgathering and/or production experience.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Solid news judgment, strong writing and research skills.
- Proven strong journalistic leadership with the ability to assign, direct and supervise news coverage.
- Demonstrated ability to lead, solve problems, prioritize stories and the viewer above all else.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
