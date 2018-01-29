MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says Lake Calhoun is history.
They are now calling the lake by its Dakota Name, Bde Maka Ska.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted to change the name of the popular Minneapolis Lake.
Then the Minnesota DNR approved it, too.
Supporters of the name change say former vice president John Calhoun supported slavery.
County and state lawmakers say they’re thankful for advocates who made this happen.
The name change isn’t official at the state level just yet.
It still has to be recorded by Hennepin County and published in the State Register.