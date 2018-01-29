Fishing For ACES: Donate at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here. | WCCO Presents: The MinneCentric Experience
Filed Under:Bde Maka Ska, Lake Calhon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says Lake Calhoun is history.

They are now calling the lake by its Dakota Name, Bde Maka Ska.

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted to change the name of the popular Minneapolis Lake.

Then the Minnesota DNR approved it, too.

Supporters of the name change say former vice president John Calhoun supported slavery.

County and state lawmakers say they’re thankful for advocates who made this happen.

The name change isn’t official at the state level just yet.

It still has to be recorded by Hennepin County and published in the State Register.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch