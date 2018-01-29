A plate of Hummus is served at a restaurant in the Lebanese coastal city of Tripoli, north of Beirut on October 20, 2014. Hummus is a Levantine food dip or spread made from mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and garlic. Today, it is popular throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe. AFP PHOTO/JOSEPH EID (Photo credit should read JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images)(credit: JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images)
Here are some winning game day appetizer recipes from cooks over at Kowalski’s.