MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s #MinneCentric rooftop experience boasts a curling board, an ice bar and an ice house where you can catch real fish.

Mike Max used the opportunity to drop a line with James Brown of CBS Sports, where they spoke about the NFL and the Super Bowl.

Brown is Harvard-educated, and he understands what education means.

“My high school coach helped to drive the point home when we talked about, I guess, the challenges that so many young people are facing today,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is, most kids — they want direction, they want to be encouraged and influenced properly, by the best of role models. And I’ve taken that to heart.”

Brown now shares studio space with a former Viking — Nate Bulerseon.

“I love the way he came in. He came in with the attitude of earning his stripes with the guys, and he has our utmost respect,” he said. “It was an awesome first year with Nate.”

He’s aware the NFL is under scrutiny — for inJury, and more. It’s something that’s easy to overlook admid the grandeur of the Super Bowl.

“The commissioner has been charged with making the game safer, from the standpoint of athletes still being able to play tough, physical football and imposing their will without the aim of hurting and maiming,” he said. “We’ve got a great sport, and I’d like to see it make the adjustments in those regards.”