MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday afternoon, Vikings kicker Kai Forbath stopped by the WCCO Rooftop for a little ice-fishing and punting.

The California native chose a “Duck, Duck, Grey Duck” jacket for his first foray into fishing during the wintertime. He came to WCCO to support ACES after his friend, former Vikings punter Jeff Locke, introduced him to the organization.

“I went to a few events with him and got to hang with the kids and help tutor them and spend time with them,” Forbath said. “Anything to help kids, I’m all about.”

After the Vikings’ loss to the Eagles, Forbath headed home to California for a few days. He’s now in Minnesota to attend some events during Super Bowl week, but he will head back to the West Coast before this weekend’s Big Game.

He says he looks forward to next season, but was willing to reflect on the last.

“It took me a few days,” he said. “When I look back on it, it was a very fun year and we did some amazing things and we had a lot of success and those are the things I’m focused on now.”

Forbath also punted a football from the WCCO Rooftop to the Orchestra Hall sidewalk across the street.

Despite the distance and the fact Forbath hadn’t punted since high school, he nailed it on the first try.

That kick meant Bernstein Private Wealth Management donated $5,000 to ACES.