MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud area psychologist is in custody after a former patient accused him of sexual assault.
Officers arrested Eric Lester Felsch, 46, Saturday afternoon, and is awaiting sexual assault charges.
According to St. Cloud Police, the woman came to them in December and said she’d engaged in a sexual relationship with Felsch, both during and outside her therapy sessions at his private practice, for years. She told police she was assaulted in several instances between 2011 and 2013.
Anyone with more information on the investigation should call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.