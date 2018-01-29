Filed Under:Sexual Assault, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud area psychologist is in custody after a former patient accused him of sexual assault.

Officers arrested Eric Lester Felsch, 46, Saturday afternoon, and is awaiting sexual assault charges.

eric felsch St. Cloud Psychologist Arrested For Sexual Assault

Eric Felsch (credit: Stearns County Jail)

According to St. Cloud Police, the woman came to them in December and said she’d engaged in a sexual relationship with Felsch, both during and outside her therapy sessions at his private practice, for years. She told police she was assaulted in several instances between 2011 and 2013.

Anyone with more information on the investigation should call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch