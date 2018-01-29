MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America is serving as media headquarters for the Super Bowl.

The place where Minnesotans meet to eat after shopping inside Mall of America has been transformed into a haven for media.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said football fan Bill Crook. “I’m glad I’m here.”

Radio Row, as it’s called by most, is typically housed inside of a convention center or a fieldhouse far away from fans during Super Bowl Week.

But this year it’s out in the open for all to see, inside the food court at MOA.

It’s a place where fans can come to see their favorite television personalities.

Kyle Hudelston came out Monday to get a glimpse at the master of morning television, WCCO’s Jason DeRusha.

He also hopes to see his favorite football player: Tom Brady.

Radio, television, podcast and internet journalists from Baltimore, Philly, Boston and Dallas were all waiting Monday for the heavy hitters from Philly and Boston to arrive.

Vikings guard Jeremiah Sirles got his moment on Radio Row, talking all things Vikings as well as welcoming NFL fans to the Bold North.

“I just love talking sports,” he said.

Spotted also were retired players, like former Denver Broncos receiver Eddie Royal, who is trying to break into broadcasting.

Radio Row is where fans can see players and former players up close and personal.

“I think it’s a great atmosphere for everybody come out and enjoy the people and different personalities around here,” Crook said.

Later this week, fans can head to the Mall of America and maybe catch a glimpse of their favorite Patriots or Eagles players being interviewed.