By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Graduate Hotel, Mary McGuire, Public Safety Situation, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis say an armed suspect is in a stand off situation inside the Graduate Hotel on the University of Minnesota campus Monday morning.

Police say the standoff has been happening for a few hours. The hotel is not being evacuated.

According to the University, East Bank roads near the Hotel are closed due to the situation at the hotel Monday morning.

The Recreation and Wellness Center is closed and the Washington Avenue Ramp is inaccessible to vehicle until further notice.

“Those who hold parking contracts for Washington Avenue may instead park in the Fourth Street, East River Road or Oak Street Ramps,” the university said.

