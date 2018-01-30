Filed Under:Grand Rapids, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month.

According to police, Tawha Jolee Pringle of Grand Rapids was last seen on Jan. 6 in Floodwood. She has not had contact with family or friends since then, which is very out-of-character for her, so authorities are concerned for her welfare.

Pringle is last known to be driving a silver 1999 Ford F150 extended cab with Minnesota license plate 698XHU.

tawha pringle BCA: Grand Rapids Woman, 30, Missing

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

Pringle is described as 5-foot-2, 135 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3464.

