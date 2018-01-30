MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Never has such a flatline personality been seen as so interesting.

Bill Belichick is in rare air as the New England Patirots head coach — already legendary status, you just wouldn’t know it by listening to him.

It was just another press conference for Bill Belichick. He’s the most wanted interview — for the coach who says the least.

For instance, one reporter asked him whether he loved winning or hated losing more at Tuesday’s media availability.

“We always play to win,” he said, unremarkably.

The takeaway on Bill Belichick becomes crystal clear rather early — it doesn’t matter how loud you talk if you want to be an effective leader, it matters that people follow you.

What he does is win games, and how he does it — beyond having possibly the best quarterback of all time — is mysterious.

“You do get very motivated by the things he does, the way he goes about the things he does, and he has a different way of motivating, but it’s very successful,” Patriots tackle Nate Solder said.

The Eagles know, playing against him. You feel like he knows something that you don’t know.

“I mean, obviously he’s one of the best to do it, and he’s really highly respected in our building, but you never know what you’re going to get,” Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith said.

He was compared to legends Tuesday — Vince Lombardi and George Halas.

“It’s hard for me to really picture that,” Belichick said. “They’re such great, legendary coaches.”

Maybe that’s why it works so well — he’s not telling.