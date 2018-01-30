MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating what led to the city’s first homicide of 2018.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a convenience store on the 600 block of Payne Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Monday on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, police found a female victim inside the store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene.
Investigators are now interviewing witnesses and processing the scene.
The victim’s identity will be released at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.