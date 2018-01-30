Filed Under:CAIR, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Dave Sina

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for a Republican state official to be fired in the wake a Facebook post where he allegedly warned of Muslims planning to infiltrate party caucuses.

According to The Star Tribune, Dave Sina, the chair of the Fourth Congressional District GOP, wrote in a now-removed Facebook post that a friend of his attended a recent caucus training session at a mosque, where the attendees were allegedly taught on how to change American politics to promote an Islamic agenda.

Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN, called the post a “bigoted, conspiratorial and un-American reaction” to civic engagement by a minority community. He called for the Minnesota GOP to remove Sina from its ranks.

Jennifer Carnahan, the chair of the Minnesota GOP, told the newspaper that Muslim-Americans are welcome to caucus with Republicans.

“There is no religious test to participate in the Republican caucus,” she said. “We welcome those who are in agreement with the values of the Republican Party, those who voted Republican in the last election or plan to vote with the party in November.”

  Gregory Fritz says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Islam's hate free speech and truth

