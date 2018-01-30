MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed in a workplace accident in South St. Paul Friday afternoon, according to police.
The deadly accident happened at South St. Paul Steel Supply, located on the 200 block of Hardman Avenue North.
The victim, who has not been identified, was loading steel pallets onto a flatbed trailer when the pallets tipped over on him.
Workers on site used an overhead crane to remove the pallets and tubular steel pieces that were crushing him.
Emergency workers were unable to resuscitate the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene at about 2:47 p.m.
South St. Paul police are investigating.