MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Road closures on the East Bank of the University of Minnesota campus continue Tuesday morning as a standoff at a hotel goes into its second day.

Swat teams and police cars have surrounded the Graduate Hotel on Washington Avenue since midnight Monday. That’s when U of M police say they received a call for a welfare check.

They say the man in the room is from Arizona and has a felony warrant for his arrest for a white collar crime.

Police say the man has refused to come out of the room.

There was a second person in the room, but she was able to get out of the room unharmed.

We will continue to monitor this situation and will bring you any updates we receive.

