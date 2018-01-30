MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a new way to get around town during the Super Bowl — but you do have to be ready to pedal.
A company called Coloni Share is renting out fat tire bikes around Minneapolis. They also have an electric assist motor if you need a little help.
“Fat tire biking is a big thing in Minnesota, and we just want to show the world kind of what we do here in Minnesota in the winter to stay warm and have fun,” said Coloni Share co-owner Kyle Sheker.
Big treads provide great traction on snow and ice. They may also be a good alternative to buses or cars.