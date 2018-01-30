MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three “rising stars” will get a chance to take in all the Super Bowl action from the front row this week, thanks to U.S. Bank.

The Minnesota-based company selected three young Minnesotans to its Future Leaders program. Contessa Boorman of Woodbury, Chris Casey of Eagan, and Dominique Jones of Rochester will all be doing some major networking this week.

All three “future leaders” were chosen because they are actively making Minnesota a better place.

St. Olaf College senior Chris Casey entered a submission video in the hopes of getting selected into U.S. Bank’s inaugural Future Leaders program. He credits his grandfather for taking the lead in being active in community service. The Eagan native volunteers at Minnesota Twins Youth Camps and spends time with disabled adults through Project Explorer.

“I help them at dances, cooking classes, I do crafts with them. It’s really cool,” Casey said, sharing how he volunteers at Explorers Club. “I work with such a wide age group and they really just teach me how to be a better person.”

It’s moments like this that helped him rise to the top during the application process. Casey, along with the two other future leaders selected, will be exposed to the behind the scenes big game events like Super Bowl Live, Radio Row at Mall of America, and even rub elbows with U.S. Bank board members.

“It’s seeing what the city has done to show all the great things we have about Minnesota. I’ll enjoy the competition and seeing the two best teams in the NFL … battle it out in what is the biggest game,” Casey said.

Not only that, his first NFL game ever will come via the biggest stage.

He’ll share this moment with his colleagues. Contessa Boorman is a business student at the University of Minnesota and founder of its President’s Emerging Scholars Student Board. Rochester Community and Technical College graduate Dominique Jones is a counselor at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. He is also active in the Rochester arts scene.

These innovative minds will share a week of life long memories. Casey says he’ll be relying on his grandfather’s advice throughout this unforgettable week.

“Whatever opportunity you get make sure you find some way to give back,” Casey said. “To me this experience with U.S. Bank is so cool, I get to learn from many industry experts that will make me a more polished individual and I think it’s going to be a really special opportunity.”

Casey will graduate this May from St. Olaf College. He already has a job lined up. He’s been hired to work in Optum’s Consulting Development Program.